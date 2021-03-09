



The Oyo state police command has released the three Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) members detained in connection with the arrest of a Fulani leader in Ibarapa, Iskilu Wakili.

The Aare Onakankanfo, Gani Adams, confirmed their release on Tuesday evening.

The three detained OPC members are Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan.

The police had subsequently arrested the three OPC members whom they accused of burning a woman alive during the raid at Igangan.

Speaking shortly after their release, Adams condemned the circumstances surrounding the detention of his men whom he described as “gallant.”





“It is most important news is that the police had released our men in their custody, and it is great. I want to appreciate everybody that has raised their voices against the unjust detention, including well meaning Nigerians, public opinion experts, socio-cultural groups, such as Afenifere, Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and the media for their support while the situation lasts.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the OPC will continue to support and complement the efforts of all security agencies, including the police in ensuring that the south west is safe,” he said in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

There was tension in the South West over the detention of the OPC members.