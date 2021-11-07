ISIS fighters from Libya, Syria in Nigeria as ISWAP plans fresh attacks

Days after intelligence intercepted the plot by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) to smuggle military uniforms into Nigeria, ISIS fighters are battle-ready.

Eons Intelligence reports that ISWAP may hit Baga, Malam Fatori and Marte communities in Borno State anytime soon.

They will be assisted by more than 200 ISIS mercenaries from Libya and Syria currently in the Sabon Tumbu axis.

Their arrival coincided with the installation of Sani Shuwaram as the new ISWAP leader (Wali). He succeeds Malam Bako.

Bako was killed while leading the sect in acting capacity after the death of Abu Musab Al-Barnawi.

Al-Barnawi, son of the late Boko Haram founder Mohammed Yusuf, was eliminated during a battle with security forces.

The ISIS fighters now within the Nigerian territory observed Jummat prayers on Friday at Sabon Tumbu in the Lake Chad region.

The planned assault in and around Borno border villages seeks to consolidate ISWAP’s grip in the zone.

It is already established that ISIS, through ISWAP, desires to take over towns and enforce Islamic rule in spite of ongoing military campaigns against their activities.

ISWAP currently dominates Lake Chad after hundreds of Boko Haram members defected following the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau in May.

As part of counter-terrorism efforts, the Buhari administration has approved extra assets to boost North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).