The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, has lamented how the corruption cankerworm ate deep into the agency such that it was only able to remit to the treasury N52million in about 40 years.

Oloyede however changed the narrative when he took over in 2016.

Oloyede said he generated N9 billion for the board and remitted N 7.8 billion to the Federal Government in 2017.

The JAMB registrar said this while delivering a lecture at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola on Sunday in Osogbo.

He said Nigerians should join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption to bring about a better society.

He said there was urgent need for government at all levels to improve the quality of education in the country.

The colloquium had as theme: “Functional Education as a Tool For National Development and Gateway To Freedom.’’

Oloyede said that there was the need for government to place less emphasis on certificates and encourage abilities among the students.

“Destroying a nation does not require the use of atomic bomb or the use of long range missiles.

“It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examination by students.

“The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation, but functional education will guarantee freedom and national development,” he said.

Oloyede also said that corruption was militating against functional education in the country.

Oloyede also said that quality education must be functional, multipurpose and adaptable to every situation.

“Education concerns the training of individuals to acquire the right attitudes that make them socially responsible,’’ he said.

He also called for equality in education to allow children of the less privileged to access quality higher education in the country.