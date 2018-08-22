The Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission, Ishaq Midibbo-Kawu, has clarified the recent media report that his commission banned some songs.

Midibbo-Kawu clarified this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital while reacting to the demolition of Ayefele’s Music House in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday by the state government.

He said Nigerians must understand the statutory mandate of the NBC.

“It is important to let Nigerians understand that NBC does not ban any song.

“I read on social media platforms all the time that NBC banned a song; the commission never bans any song.

“What NBC does all the time is to remind our licensees that there are certain categorisation of music that are important in broadcasting.

“If a song is categorised, “Not To Be Broadcast” (NTBB) because of the lyrics of the song, then, we will remind the broadcasters that they cannot be broadcast.

“This is what it is misinterpreted in the social media that we banned the song,” he said

The director general also refuted the allegation that NBC was “carrying out a Jihad on Nigerian songs” based on a petition by a faith-based human rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern.

He stressed that the NBC did not carry out any Jihad, but only responded to a song on a radio station because it had lyrics that were NTBB.

Kawu gave an assurance that the Federal Government, through the NBC, would not infringe on artistic liberty or licence.

He, however, reminded artistes and broadcast organisations of their responsibilities to Nigerians and the youths, in particular.