



The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has commiserated with the family of Hauwa Liman, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian worker murdered by Boko Haram.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs Boade Akinola.

Adewole, who described the murder as callous and unfortunate, said the health workers should not be a target in any conflict zone as they are recognized as humanitarian service providers.

He, however, called on Boko Haram to follow the rules of international engagement which respect the right of humanitarian workers in conflict zones and prayed for the repose of Hauwa Liman’s soul.