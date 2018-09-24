The 12th Inaugural Lecture of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will take place on Sept. 26 in Abuja, a statement has said.

It will be delivered by the Head of NOUN’s Department of Religious Studies, Prof. Olubiyi Adewale.

The statement signed by the Dean, Post-Graduate School, Dr Mande Samaila, said that the theme of the lecture is “Africanisation of Hermeneutics: An Escursus into Jesus’ Parabolic Discourses”.

The lecture will take place at noon at the university’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Adewale was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 1963 and bagged a first degree in English Studies from University of Ife, Ile-Ife, in 1984.

He underwent a theological training at the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho, where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Theology in 1990.

A postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, followed, and he obtained a PhD in Biblical Studies from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in 2005.

Prior to that, he had taught for five years at the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City.

It was from there that he joined NOUN in 2006 and earned his professorship 11 years later.

At NOUN, Adewale has served in various capacities, including as director of the Lagos Study Centre.

He is a member of many academic associations locally and internationally and has authored some books.

NOUN’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, is the chief host of the inaugural lecture.