



Elder statesman, Publisher of the defunct The Democrat Newspapers and former Minister during the Second Republic, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died on Monday in Abuja at the age of 78, was on Tuesday buried amidst glowing tributes.

The remains of the late business mogul, politician and philanthropist were buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja after the Janaza (funeral prayers) held for him at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque Area 1, Garki Abuja after the mid-afternoon prayers.

The deceased was also a life patron of the International Press Institute and Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

His burial services both at the mosque and at the cemetery were attended by eminent personalities.

Among the personalities at the event were former FCT Minister, Aliyu Modibbo Umar; former Minister of State (Health), Aliyu Idi Hong; former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; an elder statesman, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim; chairman Media Trust Limited, Publisher of Daily Trust, Malam Kabiru Yusuf; and the Publisher Blueprint Newspapers, Malam Mohammed Idris.





Also at the event were a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; some federal and state past and serving lawmakers and members of the diplomatic corp.

While paying tribute to the late Funtua, Kabiru Yusuf said that the deceased was a big man who left a big vacuum in many areas of life.

He said, “My association with him was mostly in media, journalism but I am aware of the roles he played in business, in which he was very successful; in politics as we all know he was a Minister nearly 40 years ago.

“And in community relations because one area that a lot of common people would miss is how he has intervened in countless activities and stories and situation of people who needed it in order to bring succour into their lives.

“So, this is very huge. I think that Nigerians who know him and even those who don’t know him would see the impact of his loss.”

Idris said, “Mallam Funtua was a big player especially in the media industry in this country. He has contributed a lot in the area of press freedom and generally in the development of the media in Nigeria. We will miss him a lot”.