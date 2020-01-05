<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has placed policemen on red alert over the growing tension between the United States and the government of Iran.

DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters in a statement on Sunday said this proactive measure followed Intelligence reports over the recent killing of the Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

According to him, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

The statement added that, “Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.”

The, IGP, however assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security.

He warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

Newsmen reports that the death of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike has stoked fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to revenge Soleimani’s killing, while President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. would target 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran retaliates.