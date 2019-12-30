<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said its members will not allow themselves to be blackmailed into registering on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information platform.

ASUU said it would continue to shun the enrolment on IPPIS platform, describing it as an illegality to the university system in the country.

Chairman of the union, University of Port Harcourt Branch, Dr. Austen Sado, explained that though ASUU members received their December salaries despite not registering for IPPIS, the union would not change its stance should Federal Government decide not to pay salaries of academics, who stayed away from IPPIS.

Sado, who spoke in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Monday, cautioned that the union would not hesitate to commence strike if their January salaries were withheld based on their refusal to enrol on IPPIS platform.

He said, “The point we have made is that it (IPPIS registration) is a legal issue. Enrolment in IPPIS by any academic staff or any staff from the universities for that matter is an illegality. This is because you are now eroding the autonomy of the university.

“By the acts establishing universities in this country, particularly the states and the federal universities, the Council of the university is the appropriate organ charged with the responsibility of managing the university, including hiring, firing and payroll. It cannot be done outside the university.

“So, academics cannot lend themselves to anybody, who is powerful enough to violate the law because there will probably be no consequences. That is not what we want to do.

“When they said they were not going to pay salaries in December, did we register? We are not going to be blackmailed into an illegality; if it (IPPIS) is illegal in December, it will remain illegal in January and we will not change our mind on the decision we have taken.”