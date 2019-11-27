<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Port Harcourt Branch, has said that its members were ready to forfeit their December salary to stop the registration for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

Chairman of the branch of ASUU, Dr. Austen Sado, who made this remark while speaking in an interview with our correspondent on Wednesday, explained that the union would respond appropriately to the claim in some quarters that lecturers who failed to enrol for IPPIS might not get their December salary.

Sado stated that members of the union were ready to make sacrifices in order to stop the violation of the university laws through IPPIS.

The UNIPORT branch of ASUU chairman maintained that any attempt to forcefully enrol ASUU members on IPPIS platform would amount to victory achieved at a very high expense.

He said, “On IPIIS, as a union, ASUU has taken a decision, both the branch and national, that IPPIS is a violation of the law. It will not collaborate with anybody, who wishes to violate the laws of the land. We are resolute on this.

“Again, any attempt to forcefully enrol our members will be achieved by pyrrhic victory; it will a victory achieved at a very high expense.

“If the December salary is the sacrifice, we are going to stop this violation of the university law and autonomy, we are prepared to make it. But I doubt it will come to that; if it actually comes to that, our union will respond appropriately.”

Sado pointed out that ASUU was resolute and would continue to maintain its stance on boycotting the exercise.