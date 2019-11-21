<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the alleged disobedience of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to laws of the land as the greatest corruption.

ASUU spoke on the latest directive by the Federal Government that her officials would move to campuses to begin enrollment of university workers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU while reacting through it University of Ibadan Chairman, Professor Deji Omole, stated that the union cannot be harassed or intimidated by those who have penchant for breaking the law.

He said that breaking existing laws with impunity is the greatest corruption.

Omole stated that it was worrisome that a government under democracy is afraid of negotiation and dialogue but prefers to use force.

The ASUU boss maintained that the union would use available democratic means to prevent the violation and desecration of the Nigerian University system which the children of the President and top government officials do not find worthy of attending.

“The government pronouncements to forcefully enroll university workers is an act of violence against the university system. It is worrisome for a government under democratic dispensation to resort to force rather than dialogue. If not why is the government afraid of negotiations. We are not perturbed by the directive. A government claiming to be fighting corruption should not break the law.

“The university Autonomy Act is very clear on university administrators. There is no greater corruption than those breaking the law of the land. Breaking of existing laws with impunity is the greatest corruption anywhere in the world. We refused to be harassed or intimidated. We are not strangers in this country. We are veritable stakeholders. We cannot be harassed. We have told them what to do.”

“Let the government come back to negotiation’s table and let’s discuss the grey areas. Forceful enlistment will not solve the problem. We are not disturbed but we are worried, government is getting dictatorial. A supposedly democratic government is getting dictatorial,” Omole added.