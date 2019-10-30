<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has reacted to the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embark on strike over the presidential directive on migration to Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

She said that her instruction to ASUU on the IPPIS was based on a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the National Economic Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, she said the directive was binding on all Federal Government employees.

Ahmed said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed every staff of government agencies to be on the IPPIS, noting that her job was to comply with the directive.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister said: “So, that is what I do and we are going to do that; so, it is a pity if ASUU carries out this strike because what ASUU is saying now is that they should be treated differently from other staff of the government of Nigeria who are also on IPPIS.

“We will be engaging ASUU; we will be discussing with them; but at the end of the day, as far as I am concerned, my instruction is from the President.”