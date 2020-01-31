<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Agriculture Makurdi (UAM) chapter, has resolved to down tools should the Federal Government fail to pay it’s members their monthly entitlements on account of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU UAM Chairman, Dr. Ameh Ejembi, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after their emergency meeting with which held at the Science Lecture Theatre of the university on Thursday evening.

He said if the Federal Government stops their salaries because of IPPIS, they will “down tools the following minute because the principle is if there is no pay there won’t be work.

‘We will not continue with work if nothing is paid to us for what we have already done,” Ejembi said while reacting to last week’s directive by the Federal Government to withhold funds to federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education that have not enrolled on IPPIS.

He noted that such a directive violates the principle of collective bargaining because “every worker has right to his welfare.”

According to Dr. Ejembi, lectures enrolling on IPPIS is a violation of the autonomy of universities and a contradiction of the superiority of the Governing Councils in the control and management of university funds, employment, discipline and promotion of staff.

Meanwhile, Comrade Alex Odiyi, a resource person at the national secretariat of ASUU, who met with the union at UAM “to get them prepared in response to any action of government with respect to its decision not to pay on account of refusal to enrol in IPPIS” says the national secretariat of the union has “decided to invoke no- pay-no-action,” rule.





He said in rejecting the Federal Government’s IPPIS, ASUU had presented a “workable alternative,” adding that the university system has a way of running its things.

“Our alternative is full proof and will protect the autonomy of the university. It is called Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution. While it ensures accountability in the university, it will also do same for government so that government will know how much it is spending and check the excesses,” Comrade Oniyi says.

Last year, ASUU-Nsukka Zone comprising ASUU branches from Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi, Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT), University of Agriculture Makurdi (UAM), Federal University Lokoja (FULokoja), Federal University Wukari (FUWukari), Kogi State University Anyiagba (KSU) and University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), warned that the extant legal provisions and negotiated agreements arising from the peculiarities of Nigerian universities had made the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Nigerian Government inappropriate for the country’s universities.

The union therefore, requested the Federal Government to allow it “develop an alternative to IPPIS which can take care of the peculiarities of the university system with different levels of control and can be accessed periodically to monitor compliance with regulations on transparency and accountability by each university as is practised in other African universities especially in Legon, Ghana.”

