<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lecturers in all federal higher institutions nationwide may begin a total strike any moment from now.

This is speculated in a possible reaction to a circular issued by the Accoutant-General of the Federation in which the Federal Government has instructed the immediate stoppage of salaries due to lecturers of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.





This development is as a fallout of the unresolved imbroglio between the academic unions and the government over the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

It is an Information Communications Technology (ICT) project initiated by the Federal Government aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).