<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The last may not have been heard over the controversy on the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as the union wednesday came hard on the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, calling on him to deal with corruption issues in his office rather than describing the union as endorsing corruption.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter, Prof. Deji Omole, while addressing the congress of the union wednesday, also alleged that corruption and corrupt practices have become more dreadful under the Muhammadu Buhari administration as those implementing government policies extort and profit from them.

ASUU also lashed out at the AGF for describing the union’s position on IPPIS being planned by the federal government as an endorsement of corruption.

Omole challenged the AGF to name the specific ministries where the IPPIS has saved the federal government and how many persons have been prosecuted to show the government is serious about fighting corruption.

He maintained that the union would never support corrupt practices, but would not allow the federal government to extort her members and make them vulnerable to corruption.

Omole stated that the introduction of Treasury Single Account (TSA) into the university system has crippled operations as many departments could not buy a rim of paper due to paucity of funds.

He said despite signing different Memorandum of Action with the union in 2017 and 2019 to create separate interest-yielding accounts for university endowment funds, grants and other funds, nothing has been done to that effect thereby making universities vulnerable.

According to him, “Autonomy of the university is a legal issue and the federal government will not be allowed to trample upon it. The issues here is very clear as the forceful movement of university workers is an act of illegality and ASUU as a responsible union will not fold its arms and allow the law to broken by a mere pronouncement.”