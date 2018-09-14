The Police Command in Anambra has described the rate of compliance with Friday’s sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state as low.

The Spokesman for the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday that commuters and traders went about their lawful businesses “without harassment or intimidation.”

Mohammed said that the command deployed adequate security personnel to all nooks and crannies of the state to protect lives and property, including government installations.

He said that the deployment was designed to forestall breakdown of law and order in the state, adding that the command also deployed undercover operatives to gather intelligence.

The police image maker said that security agencies in the state also embarked on a joint show-of-force round the towns, cities and major highways in the state.

“All the major entries and exit routes in the state are well secured,” Mohammed said.

He further said that the state was peaceful and that the command did not record any acts of violence.

Meanwhile, the commercial city of Onitsha and its environs remained unusually calm as residents remained indoors, with banks, markets, shops and schools shut.

In some places, children were seen playing football on the streets as vehicles were off the roads.