Barely 24 hours after a video of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), praying in a Jewish Synagogue, on Friday, went viral, his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has confirmed the video clip.

Ejiofor, in a statement, on Saturday morning, said that he had spoken with Kanu, the first in 13 months.

The legal practitioner said that he was not in a position to tell Kanu’s whereabouts since September 14 last year when the military invaded his Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State home and allegedly killed several IPOB members in the process.

Since then, the parents of the IPOB leader had not been seen, though Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, last week, assured Afaraukwu people who paid him visit at the Government House, that Kanu’s father will return before January 1, next year.

“I woke up yesterday (Saturday) to the scintillating news making round the social and online media to the effect that my client (Nnamdi Kanu) was sighted in Jerusalem during a prayer session.

“Initially, I wanted to disbelieve it but for the source, struggling at the same time to come to reality that God has kept to His promises after the murderous invasion of his home on the 14th day of September 2017, by rampaging Nigerian soldiers, that saw the horrific blood carnage witnessed in his home on this black day.

“On the face of this cheerful news staring on my face, I immediately intensified effort to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the video clip.

“Only, this morning, I received a direct confirmation from my client, hearing once from him after 13 months in captivity.

“I am very delighted, therefore, to use this singular opportunity to announce to the world that my client is the very person seen in the pictures /video. That I can confirm authoritatively.

“Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.

“The general public and indeed the world is advised to keep a date with this broadcast.

“The world will now hear from the horse’s mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client’s home on the 14th day of September 2017, only tomorrow,” the statement said.