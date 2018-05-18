The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has, again, vowed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s proposed summit slated for May 21 in Awka, the Anambra State capital, will not hold.

The group warned that anybody who attends the summit will not go unpunished and alleged that the president of the socio-cultural group is going from house to house to persuade people to attend the event.

A statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the group will compile names of all keynote speakers at the event and add them to the register of those they alleged have been betraying the Igbo over the years, especially individuals who packaged and executed Operation Python Dance.

“Careful observation reveals that the few corrupt people organising the Hausa Fulani sponsored Ohanaeze Ndigbo Summit are those whose parents and grandparents collaborated with the British conquerors, when they came into our land in the late 19th century.

“Anybody seen delivering a speech at Awka will be deemed to have collaborated in the death of hundreds of IPOB members as a result of Operation Python Dance and will be a marked man. It’s not a question of if, but, will pay for their treachery. They and their children, including those living abroad, will go down the same way they conspired and killed hundreds of IPOB family members.

“When the time comes, there will be no pity and no mercy for the traitors and their children. Whereas previous generations allowed the collaborators to live, IPOB will make sure they pay for their iniquities against the people. No sensible person will identify with Nnia Nwodo in Awka, unless he or she is a sell-out like he is.

“A so-called leader who collaborated with the oppressor to invade his land, like Afonja did in Illorin, which cost Yoruba people Kwara State till today, is exactly who Nnia Nwodo is.”

Powerful said it is an abomination that Nwodo, a supposed Igbo leader, would invite Hausa/Fulani soldiers to give him protection in Igboland, stressing that this has shown that the Ohanaeze president is an agent of the North.

“The spirit of victims of Operation Python Dance killed with the active connivance of Ohanaeze Ndigbo are watching us to see if we will let them down.

“To allow Ohanaeze Ndigbo hold this summit means we have surrendered Biafraland to Fulani caliphate forever and ever. On Monday, Nwodo will rely on his Fulani masters from the Sahel to protect him as the Yoruba traitor, Afonja, did in Illorin. But, we, IPOB, own the land and rely on the people of Biafra, through the grace of Chukwu Okike Abiama to protect us and our land from our oppressors and collaborators within,” Powerful said.