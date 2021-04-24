Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and their counterparts from the Nigerian Army and DSS in a joint operation, in the early hours of Saturday are said to have killed the Vice President designate of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) alongside six other fighters in the Oru area of Imo state.

One of the operatives in a short message to newsmen said that, when they stormed the operational headquarters of the IPOB militias in Awomama village, Oru East LGA of Imo State, they came under heavy gun fire by the insurgents.

According to the source, “As the security forces approached the base of the insurgents, they came under rapid fire from the group.”

In a bold and clinical response, he stated that, the joint security forces fought back gallantly.

“The Forces eventually neutralized the overall commander of the insurgents in the Southeast popularly known as Ikonso Commander and six other armed fighters of the insurgent group.





“Commander Ikonso is known as the Vice President designate as well as the coordinator of all the militia operations of the group. He was the mastermind and coordinator of the attack on the Imo Police Headquarters and several other attacks on security and military personnel and facilities.”

The operation is said to be part of deliberate effort by the Police and other security forces to quel the activities of insurgents in Imo State and other States of the South East and South South region of the country.

After the fierce gun battle, the security team is said to have recovered the remains of Ikonso, the Commander and the six of his fighters as well as several sophisticated weapons including six AK47 rifles, hundreds of ammunition of different caliber and lots of charms including bullet Proof charms were recovered from the insurgents.

At the time of filing this report, three policemen and one army officer are said to be receiving treatment having sustained serious bullet injuries during exchange of gunfire with the insurgents.