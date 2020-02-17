<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday, condemned in its entirety the alleged killings of innocent people in Delta State by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, saying that the only thriving and booming industry in the present administration is terrorism industry by herdsmen.

IPOB also said that with what the MACBAN is currently doing in Delta State only the actions by IPOB and its leaders Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel will save the people from being slaughtered like fowls in the state.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group while commending the bravery of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in condemning the alleged Nigerian Army involvement in the killing, asked him not yo relent in saving his people by encouraging them on the need for self-defence.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s brave condemnation of Nigerian Army’s involvement in the orgy of violence unleashed by five different Fulani terror groups against innocent populations should drive home the importance of survivors of these premeditated slaughter of the defenceless to coalesce around IPOB’s message of freedom as the only way out of the present trouble in the fight against state-sponsored Fulani terrorism in Nigeria.

“It is now as clear as broad daylight that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been right along and those that mischievously accused him of hate speech are themselves the beneficiaries of the booming terror industry in Nigeria.

Describing the killings by herdsmen, IPOB said that the accuracy with which its leader Mazi Kanu has predicted the actions of the herdsmen and their alleged sponsors is something to be appreciated and people should take drastic action to defend themselves before they are totally wiped out by the killer herdsmen.

“In 2014, before the murderous tendencies of Miyetti Allah was unleashed on hapless Nigerians, way before Fulani herdsmen, bandits, foreign fighters, ISWAP, Ansaru, Al-Qaeda in the Mahgreb descended on innocent citizens with the fury of a Biblical plague; way before the emergence of the roundly hopeless and despotic present regime, our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said it live on air during his radio broadcast of 6th February 2014 on Radio Biafra that: “Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impunity and their masters will protect them.





“Our leader went on to say that “they are coming to ensure that my people are enslaved forever, those who do not, believe me, will soon see it happen before their eyes. They are coming to elevate Fulani supremacy, to reposition the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replace them with their kinsmen to drive ethnic domination of the Biafrans and other tribes in Nigeria.

“Not only has his statement come to pass with deadly accuracy unequalled in the history of such predictions in modern times, but its accuracy and force of delivery at the time also made it stand out to the extent that no modern pastor, preacher, overseer, prophet or Imam could boast of such accuracy and precision.

“Not since the days of the seers and prophets in the Bible has a human being predicted events to come with such devastating vividness and clarity. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s statements after another have come to pass which signifies that within his message of freedom contains the solution to the current madness enveloping the British contraption called Nigeria.”

IPOB, regretted very unfortunately that in spite its leader’s revelations of the alleged devilish activities and plans of the MACBAN and other alleged Fulani sponsored terrorist groups, the devil has blinded most people with pettiness, envy and jealousy to appreciate and embrace his message of redemption hence the endless vicious cycle of violence.

It was precise because of this reason that our leader called for mass resistance against the invading hordes from the Sahel. Those ‘Efulefus’ perennial Fulani slaves and political harlots who were against the formation of Biafra Security Service, BSS are today calling for a toothless regional defence force so their voice will also be heard as part of the ongoing debate on restructuring not that they are sincere.

“They have woken up from their serial betrayal of their people to realise the inevitability of their own conquest and that of their land. The US government and her lawmakers will now pay more attention to all IPOB submissions following this confirmation by Governor Okowa.

“It is scandalous that the Nigeria military personnel have the temerity and preferred to openly accompany and encourage terrorists to slaughter Biafran citizens in our very eyes whereas they were laying siege to Afaraukwu Umuahia and discouraging mourners from attending a burial ceremony.

“If anything encapsulates the idiocy, double standards and duplicity of rulers of Nigeria in ongoing lawlessness in the British contraption, it is the behaviour of Buratai and his Janjaweed Army. We are, therefore, calling on our people to be prepared because we are going to take on Fulani terrorists in our land.”