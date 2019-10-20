<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the death of the mother of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Lolo Sally Ugoeze.

Newsmen had reported that Kanu, who announced this on Sunday morning, said his mother died on August 30 in Germany after battling undisclosed protracted illness.

The IPOB leader accused the federal government of contributing to the death of his mother, with the incident of September 2017, where soldiers had allegedly invaded his house in Umuahia, Abia State.

He said, “Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her.

“I had said before that I was ready to sacrifice anything for Biafra, and today I have sacrificed my mum. We will not be deterred, we shall continue to fight for the freedom of our people.”

Reacting to the incident, IPOB condoled with the Kanu family over the development.

A statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) felt pain and sorrow for the announcement of sudden death of our mother, Mrs. and Lolo Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu, who died on 30th of August, 2019 in German hospital after a brief illness because of numerous attacks by Nigerian government and security forces on her Afaraukwu family and the people of Biafra since 2015.

“Our heart-felt condolences to the entire IPOB family worldwide but more specifically to our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his entire family of His Royal Majesty Sir Eze I. O Kanu (Egwu-ukwu II of Afara-Ukwu) on the passing on to glory of the mother of all mothers, late Lolo Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu-Kanu, the womb that gave birth to the most brave of all, the sagacious, the indefatigable and the unstoppable enigmatic leader of IPOB worldwide, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB worldwide commiserates with our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and entire family for the irreparable loss and vacuum created by enemy within the family of Biafra, we pray to Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama to grant us the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Nne Ugoeze, you are no more physically here with us but your spirit lives on. You shall continue to rest in the bossom of the Most High God (Chukwu Okike Abiama).

“The struggle that you led with your family members cannot be in vain and we assure you that Biafra independence must come. This is to prove to you that we shall not stop nor grow weary until Biafra freedom is totally restored on your behalf and in your honour and that of many others who lost their lives for us to live. The precious family of Eze Okwu Kanu and Biafran families you left behind, we lift them to the Most High God Chukwu Okike Abiama in prayers for total and continued divine favour and protection until freedom is totally celebrated in our life time.”