The group stated this in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, on Saturday.

The statement read in part, “It has come to the attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that South-East Governors; Ohaneze Ndigbo led by George Obiozor; treacherous traditional rulers and President Generals of some communities are secretly compiling names of suspected IPOB members and ESN operatives across Biafraland. This wicked move was suggested by the Nigeria Government and her security operatives with the hope to weaken IPOB and ESN making every effort to flush Fulani terrorist herdsmen out of our land.





“Our efforts to stop Fulani terrorist herdsmen in the East have indisputably intensified since the formation of ESN but regrettably, the politicians and government officials including local authorities in some communities in South-East are sabotaging these efforts. They have bargained with Nigerian security agencies to abduct anybody suspected to be an IPOB member or supporter.

“IPOB intelligence unit gathered that these enemies within and without have perfected arrangements to abduct our people and put them incommunicado in the security dungeons in unknown locations. IPOB is, therefore, issuing a stern warning to these Miyetti Allah slaves to be careful because they must answer for their actions.

“We advise Nigeria government and her partners in crime in the zone to desist from this evil agenda because it will backfire. We are aware of their secret file, but we are not going back until Biafra is finally achieved.

“The South-Eastern Governors in collaboration with all the Traditional Rulers in the Zone and the PGs of all the Communities in the Zone are compiling names of suspected IPOB members in their respective communities to hand over to Nigeria security agencies for possible executions. The arrangement has been perfected to help Nigeria Police and Army quickly pick anybody suspected to be IPOB member and ESN operatives in the zone.

“Our intelligence further revealed that they took this decision to launch this joint military operation to quench and permanently silence what they termed as IPOB and ESN menace in the zone. It is unfortunate that our so-called leaders could not see or observe how Fulani terrorist herdsmen were raping and murdering our mothers, wives and sisters in the farms across the Biafra territory.”