The Sit-at-home order to be observed Wednesday by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a secessionist group, witnessed partial compliance in Rivers State.

There was huge success to the order in areas of the state where most businesses are owned and operated by the Igbos who believe in the actualization of Biafra.

At Oyibo Local Government area of the state, the border LGA of Abia State, business activities were totally paralysed as the order witnessed total compliance.

At the popular Ikoku spare parts market, some shops were seen opened for business activities. The same situation was replicated at Garrison market and Kala iron market.

A business owner at Mile 1 Market, who simply gave his name as Uchechukwu said the order was not binding on every Igbo man, adding that it was for those who believe the activities of IPOB that are mandated to obey the order.