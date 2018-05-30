Commercial activities and vehicular movements were paralysed in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday, in compliance with the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to honour fallen heroes who died in the struggle for the South East.

All the markets in Onithsa and its environs and banks were shutdown, no vehicular movement, though the exercise coincided with the mid-term break of schools in the area as schools were also closed.

Some markets like the Building Material market at Ogidi which opened their shops did not see any trader in the market.

Newsmen, who monitored the exercise, gathered that roads were deserted as no vehicle came in and out of Niger Bridge at the time of filling this report.

However, there were security operatives patrolling the city to ensure that nobody breached the law. Some other security operatives were stationed at bridgehead while police helicopter hovered in the air round the commercial city.

The ever-busy Old and New Market roads in Onitsha were free of traffic as young boys were seen playing football on the roads while some traders gathered at Old Market Road, Post Office area, to discuss the success of the exercise.

A visit to Onitsha Main Market showed that the all shops were locked while traders were playing football inside the market.

Residents also trekked to their various destinations as there was no commercial vehicle, motorcycles or tricycles to convey them to their various places, while some private vehicles were moving around without any hindrance.

A trader, Mr. Chika Anya, said that the sit-at-home has been an annual ritual where every Biafran, wherever they were, would respect and honour those who fought and died for the freedom of the people.

“We are observing the sit-at-home, this is not the first time, it is an annual exercise in Biafraland. We want to honour our dead heroes for making us what we are today.

“We want Biafra and nobody can stop us, it is only time that it will take. Federal government should stop killing our brothers during rallies and protests, they are harmless and they don’t bear arms like Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen,” Anya stated.