Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described its May 30 sit-at-home order as a huge success, saying over 100 countries where Biafra people resided participated.

The group in a statement on Sunday through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the protest took place beyond Biafraland.

While commending members for their doggedness and perseverance in the agitation, the group said the South East governors who tried to sabotage the exercise should cover their faces in shame.

According to it, the governors’ threats were ignored by the people who went ahead to obey the sit at home order.

The statement partly read, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra considers it imperative to congratulate all Biafrans and lovers of freedom all over Biafraland and various parts of Southern Nigeria who contributed in one way or the other towards the successful outcome of our heroes remembrance day by sitting in doors at their respective homes as directed by the of IPOB high command.

“We salute the uncommon courage, determination and resoluteness of all Biafrans that defied the military and police threats including intimidation and harassment from Hausa-Fulani cabal in Aso Rock and South East governors to sit-at-home across the length and breadth of Biafraland.

”We commend the people of Ogoni, Ijaw, Uhrobo, Annang, Igbo, Idoma, Igede, Igala, Igbanke/Igboakiri and others who afforded to observe and remember those that sacrificed their youthful lives for us to be alive today.

“From Ogoja in the east to the border town of Igbanke in the west; from the Oturkpo in the north to the island of Bonny in the south, Biafrans observed in their own unique way a day of solemnity, reverence and respect for our departed heroes and heroines.

”We also salute the indefatigable spirit of IPOB family members in the diaspora that rallied in over 100 countries across Europe, Asia, America, Australia, South America and Africa .

“Picture and video evidence abound to lend incontrovertible credence to the fact that the Biafra people obeyed IPOB sit-at-home order on May 30, 2019”.