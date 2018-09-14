The sit-at-home protest declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South East and South South region of the country was fairly complied with across the south-east states.

In Imo, the impact of the strike action was only evident in the morning hours and by midday had petered out. Residents of Egbeada Housing estate and Orji area of the town found it difficult getting transport to work.

Taxies, other commercial vehicles, and artisans largely complied with the sit-at-home directive as most vehicles on the street in the morning hours were mainly private vehicles.

The Wetheral road that is usually clogged following the collapse of Douglas road was largely decongested with free-flowing traffic until noon when the bedlam returned.

Just a few schools were shut down around the outskirt of town, while normal academic activities went on smoothly in most schools in the city centre.

Along the bank road, commercial banks were all open for businesses. Most of the markets in the suburbs like the Nkwo Orji market and the market at Akwakuma junction all started on an uncertain note until they were sure it was safe to trade.

Most civil servants went about their work freely.

In Enugu, the Sit-at-home failed in Enugu yesterday as people went about their normal business without any incident.

The security agencies, particularly the police had mounted enlightenment campaigns days to September 14, urging the residents of the state not to comply to the order, and assured them of protection.

The police also warned pro-Biafra groups to steer clear of Enugu or face the wrath of the law.

Newsmen who went round Enugu metropolis observed that shops and banks opened for business just as public and civil servants were at their offices, with commercial vehicles and taxi cabs operating.

There was an initial lull in business at the morning period but that changed as the day went by as business went full swing.

When contacted on whether there was any incident or possible arrest of pro-Biafra groups, as at 1 pm, the state police public relations officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, a superintendent of police (SP) said there was none.

“No cause for alarm as people came out and are moving about their normal lawful business,” he said.

However, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide described the sit-at-home noted that the majority of Ndigbo defied the order because of the economic hardship it would have had on the people as according to them the people of the zone are business oriented and will not like anything that will cripple their businesses.

The group in a statement issued by its Deputy President General, Obinna Achuonye in Abakaliki, the group commended Ndigbo for avoiding another bloodshed by defying the sit-at–home order.

“We observed across Igbo land that majority of Ndigbo because of economic hardship defy the order of Sit at home but rather joined the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide in the Prayer sessions in remembrance of those killed in September 14th 2017, and those who lost their lives in Biafra agitation struggle at Seventh Day Adventist church Abakiliki district, Ebonyi.

“This is a Victory to all igbos for avoiding another bloodshed by defying the order not to Sit at home, those who had plotted to use the opportunity to massacre innocent unarmed Biafrans, had waited in vain as Ndigbo is wiser not to Fall victims of our oppressors.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide will continue to protect Ndigbo in every situation, and thank Biafra agitators for their co-operation in ensuring that Igbo land was peaceful during the September 14th Sit at home”, it said.