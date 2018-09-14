Anambra state was partially locked down this morning as the sit-at home called by Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took effect.

But far from achieving total success the call was observed in Nkpor area and Onitsha where the group is beleived to have large followership.

Onitsha was completely locked down with one of the largest markets in West Africa, Onitsha Main market shut.

Also, commercial banks, schools and work places were closed down. Even the Asaba, Delta state end of Onitsha bridge head was lifeless.

A drive through the popular Upper Iweka to Onitsha Main market was like driving on a ghost street.

One civil servant who talked from her home said: “We are observing the sit-at home”, but could not offer more explanations.

But it was learnt that most people stayed at home for fear of the unknown.

However, the situation at Awka and Nnewi were partially different from what obtained in Onitsha.

In Awka, banks were shut, and customers resorted to Automated Teller Machine services; so were some schools, mainly because of the fear of the unknown.

The state secreatariat also witnessed skeletal service as many workers abstained from work. Those of them who went to work did so well after 9am when they were sure of their safety.

Also, Awka main market, Eke Awka, was open but majority of shop owners stayed away.

Along the streets, however, businesses and shops were opened.

There was similar experience in Nnewi, the state’s industrial hub. The main Nkwo Nnewi market was open but majority of shop owners stayed away.

Also, some banks opened their branches for business with their security personnel keeping an eagle eyes on the environment.

In all the areas monitored security personnel monitored the situation. They were stationed at street corners while joint security personnel drove round the cities with blaring sirens.

There has been no incident as at the time of sending this report.