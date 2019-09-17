<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that security agents have been keeping watch at the country home of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, despite consistent denial by the authorities.

In a statement issued by Comrade Emma Powerful, the media and publicity secretary of the group, IPOB said on Monday morning, Kanu was told that security men “controlled by DSS were seen patrolling in front of his house,” wondering how security agents would deny that.

He added: “It is important that Nigerians and the world at large believe every information circulated by IPOB and recent one that Nigerian security operatives besieged our leader’s home at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia.

“We don’t lie and we don’t deceive. Nigerians must ask Nigerian Police authorities in Umuahia what they are doing around and within the vicinity of our leader’s house this morning.

“We are monitoring them since last week. The pictorial evidence can prove IPOB right,” the group concluded.