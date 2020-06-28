



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had earlier prophesied on Nigeria’s insecurity challenges when he warned against the proposed RUGA settlement and the incessant Fulani herdsmen disturbances in the country.

According to the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, who disclosed in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri, also pointed out that Nigeria’s current president, Muhammadu Buhari, was not in power when he made the prophecies.

Powerful said “When our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made the following prophetic pronouncements, the late Buhari was a mere candidate and yet to become a President and nobody ever dreamt or thought of of Grazing Reserves or Cattle Ranching RUGA.

In some of the prophecies, Kanu said: “As they campaign vigorously for elec­tions, you would think, they are coming to grow the economy, en­throne justice, breed unity and tol­erance, love for one another. No, they are coming to enthrone Hausa/Fulani supremacy, to reposi­tion the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replace them with their kinsmen in order to drive their ethnic domination of the south.”





In another prophecy , he said” The Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impurity and their masters will protect them.”

“They are coming to ensure that my people are enslaved forever. Those who do not believe me will soon see it happen before their eyes. The Fulani will take over the en­tire south as a continuation of their age-long agenda to Islamize Eastern Nigeria.

“They will brazenly seize our land in pretence of creating grazing fields for the Fulani. Then the con­quest will be complete, we will be­come their slaves forever.” Kanu claimed.

He however maintained that the only thing preventing the accomplishment of some of his prophecies is the public admission, by some governors and traditional rulers, on the ongoing creation of grazing fields “and the conquest will be complete. Do you still doubt Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.” Kanu asked.

Part of his prophecy Powerful said that will soon come to reality is the attainment of independent by Biafra nation.

“Don’t forget he said he will restore Biafra without firing a shot. The world awaits,” Powerful said.