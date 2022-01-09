IPOB: President Buhari’s refusal to release Nnamdi Kanu may consume Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will be making a mistake capable of consuming Nigeria if he fails to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB stated this in its reaction to a statement by Buhari where he said that he will not release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by iIPOB”s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful partly read, “We know that this position by Buhari after he had earlier promised a delegation of Igbo leaders that he would consider their appeal to consider a political solution for Kanu, was not unconnected with the visit by some foreign-based traitors and enemies of our struggle.

“Our intelligence captured what transpired in a meeting between these saboteurs and their host in Aso Rock. In the evil meeting, the saboteurs and traitors concluded with the presidency that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should not be released, claiming erroneously thought, that IPOB and ESN has been defeated which is lies.

“But we want to tell Buhari and his cohorts that he is going to make a mistake capable of consuming Nigeria should he fail to release Nnamdi Kanu because these bunch of criminals he had a meeting with were not giving him correct information about IPOB and ESN outfit.

“Federal government should not be deceived by blacklegs and sacked members of the Movement who are feeding it with fake information about IPOB and ESN outfit for pecuniary interests. IPOB is too big for them to comprehend and they could not fantom IPOB and its operational strategy when they were in IPOB

“We don’t want to mention their names. The people who visited him promised to help him crush IPOB and ESN but unfortunately, they cannot achieve that, actually they will be disappointed.”

The group wondered why the federal government will be releasing bandits and terrorists wrecking havoc across the country but fail to release freedom seekers.

While stressing that Kanu is capable of defending himself in the court called on Buhari and his government to apply caution, be neutral and allow the court to flow freely, saying that they (federal government) have no case against its leader.

Continuing, the statement added, “If they have a case against him let them come straight to the court, not from the backdoor.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB will defeat them both local and international court. The only thing that can save him and his Nigeria is a referendum date for the people of Biafra because the world is keenly watching.

“Buhari and his cabals should reconsider their stance concerning the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. They should heed the voice of reason instead of holding an innocent man without any justifiable reason.

“IPOB is a well-recognised freedom fighting movement in the world and we will shock everyone in the country if we exhaust our patience because we listened to the elders and religious leaders and decided to pipe low. Buhari, APC and those traitors who visited him towards the end of December 2021 to feed him with lies about IPOB should be held responsible.

“Nobody can defeat ESN and IPOB. We will fight for the struggle for freedom of Biafra till the last man. Biafra restoration is a divine mandate and nobody can scuttle it.”