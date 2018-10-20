In Enugu, there have been mixed reactions trailing the reappearance of the Leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was reportedly sighted praying at the Wailing Wall in Israel.

While some people are indifferent as to the resurfacing of the Pro-Biafra Activist, few others, mostly youths contend that the presence of Kanu would heighten the Biafra agitation, particularly in Southeast geopolitical zone.

An Igbo Activist who simply identified himself as Okeke said, “I am happy our leader is alive. Mazi presence will help to unite us more especially as general elections come nearer. We will not participate in 2019 general elections”, he added

Meanwhile, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, has insisted that they would boycott next year’s general elections unless there is a referendum in the country, allowing every ethnic nationality to determine whether they will remain in Nigeria or not.

Apparently to express their joy in having their Leader back to the struggle, Mr Powerful in a statement he issued on Saturday which was made available to newsmen in Enugu stated, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to announce to Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, men and women of goodwill across the world that the Supreme Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be coming live on Radio Biafra London on Sunday 21st October 2018 at 6 pm Biafran time.

The statement further reads in parts: “IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been missing since September last year after Nigerian Army invaded his compound that resulted to the deaths and killings of many IPOB members and other Biafrans who were coming to visit him in his compound at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State.

“IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other reputable and hardcore Biafrans will leave no stone unturned to restore Biafra sovereignty as long as Fulani and other Nigerians hold Biafrans down.

“Biafra independence and freedom is gathering momentum around the world right now, we will not relent in pursuing hard for total Biafra freedom in the near future. With this, we are advising all Biafrans to be resolute and committed towards this fight to free our people from the bondage and slavery in Nigeria.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will speak during his broadcast to Biafrans, friends of Biafra and the world at large on his whereabout over a year now and what transpired on 14th of September, 2017 as Nigeria military invaded his father’s compound during operation python dance 2 and why he decided to talk. He will also highlight our upcoming and uncompromised referendum for Biafra freedom.

“Therefore, we urge you to inform your friends, families and well-wishers to join us on Radio Biafra London on the above date and time, don’t miss the golden opportunity, Biafra is around the corner.”