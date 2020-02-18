<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) obviously still feeling triumphant over the success of the burial of the parents of their leader, Eze Israel and Lolo Kanu, have said that the burial has re-united old alliances and paved the way to unity among the Igbo and their neighbours.

In a statement issued yesterday by the group and signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, it said that what the Civil War destroyed was remedied by the burial.

Powerful, in the statement said: “We want to publish that our leader’s parents burial ceremony brought unity among the people of old Eastern region of Nigeria, the unity among the people of Ijaw, Ogoni, Idoma, Igbanke, Igala, Annang, Efik, Ibibio and others.





“This was how the old Eastern Region normally did something within the period of 1960’s before the Biafra Civil War with Nigeria.

“Old Eastern region did things in common and in unity before the civil war until British colonial masters divided us and handed us to the Fulani hegemony in Nigeria.

“But the present burial of Eze Israel Okwu Kanu brings us together to forge ahead to fight for our freedom”.

It would be recalled that the burial brought together Igbo and people from different ethnic backgrounds.