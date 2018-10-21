The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has announced that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who recently resurfaced in Israel would address Biafrans and lovers of the organisation on Sunday evening.

In a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the IPOB said Kanu would be briefing on Radio Biafra to explain his ordeal in captivity after his alleged abduction and the circumstances surrounding his reemergence.

According to the statement, IPOB leader has said that he is more determined now than ever before to fight for the attainment of Biafra republic.

The statement said the Supreme Leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu “will be coming live on Radio Biafra London on Sunday, October 21 at 6: 00 p.m. Biafran time.

“IPOB leader and other reputable and hardcore Biafrans will leave no stone unturned to restore Biafra sovereignty as long as Fulani and other Nigerians hold Biafrans down.

“Biafra independence and freedom is gathering momentum around the world right now we will not relent in pursuing hard for total Biafra freedom in the near future.

“With this, we are advising all Biafrans to be resolute and committed to towards this fight to free our people from the bondage and slavery in Nigeria,” the statement said.

It stated that Kanu “will speak during his broadcast to Biafrans, friends of Biafra and the world at large on his whereabouts over a year now and what transpired on September 14, 2017 as Nigeria military invaded his father’s compound during Operation Python Dance II and why he decided to talk.”