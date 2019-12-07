<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says its members attacked Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, based on an order from Nnamdi Kanu, its leader.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, who disclosed this when his opinion was sought on the attack on the minister, said a similar fate awaits “all corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people.”

The group had attacked Amaechi while the minister was on a national assignment in Madrid, Spain.

Confirming the incident via his Twitter handle, Amaechi had said he was rescued unhurt by the Spanish police.

Powerful said that while the group has no personal issue against Amaechi, the attack was carried out as part of a plot targetted at particular politicians.

“It is not a personal problem against him. It is a standing order against all of them and we are looking for all of them,” he said.

“It is based on the standing order given by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to IPOB, Spain, to beat the minister of transport, Chibuike Amaechi.”

He said it was the order that caused a similar attack on Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president.

“IPOB is warming all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet. We will continue,” he added.

“We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people to the suffering citizens.”

Powerful also said the group is not looking for any compensation, and that “what we need is Biafra freedom; nothing more and nothing less.”