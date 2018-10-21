Uche Mefor, deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says Nnamdi Kanu did not reach any agreement to work against President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, had said Kanu vowed to work against the reelection of Buhari when they spoke via telephone on Saturday.

But in a statement, Mefor said Fani-Kayode’s claim is “crude tactics” in an attempt to drag the name of the IPOB’s leader in the mud.

The deputy leader of IPOB said Kanu is on a “divine mission to restore Biafra and the resolve behind this restoration project remains irrevocable, sacrosanct and irreversible”.

“Our attention has been drawn to some deceptive and crude tactics employed by some politicians to drag the name of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu to the mud by suggesting that he held talks with such politicians to oust Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement read.

“We want to use this medium to state unequivocally that at no time did Nnamdi Kanu reach any agreement with any politician to participate in Nigerian politics.

“Consequently, any publication not authorised by our leader, his deputy or by the head directorate of state regarding IPOB and/or our leader is pedestrian and null and void.

“Finally, Nnamdi Kanu’s humility and courtesy in appreciating a few individuals and groups in Nigeria for what they did to assist during his incarceration cannot be construed as weakness. We invite you to listen to Nnamdi Kanu as he addresses IPOB family members and the world in general from the city of Tel Aviv in Israel on the direction of the struggle.

“It is only after this address that you will advise yourselves accordingly regarding all the lies and propaganda being peddled.”