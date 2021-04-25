Suspected IPOB militants on Saturday night killed two soldiers and three police officers at Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident happened two days after Governor Nyesom Wike commended the visiting Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, on the role played by soldiers in repealing the infiltration of unknown gunmen and IPOB members in the state.

Sources told newsmen that the gunmen who were in military uniform attacked the soldiers and police officers who were on guard along the Airport road.





Both the State Police Command Public Relation Officer, Nnamdi Omoni and 6 Division of the Nigerian Army , Public Relation Officer, Major Charles Ekeocha, could not confirm the story at press time.

Even though no group has claimed responsibility, IPOB has been blamed for similar incidents in the region.

After the killing of some IPOB militants in Imo on Saturday, the group vowed retaliation.