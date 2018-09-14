There was pandemonium and confusion in parts of Obigbo in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State on Friday morning as at least four trucks have been burnt by the suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The trucks were burnt along the Oyigbo/Aba Expressway by IPOB members trying to enforce the seat-at-home-order to people to mark one year alleged disappearance of their leader, Nnamdi Kalu.

Among the trucks burnt include, those carrying food items from Northern parts of country through commercial city of Aba into Port Harcourt, compactor, and wares worth millions of naira belonging to traders who dared to open their shops in the axis of the city.

The traders were also physically assaulted.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen in Port-Harcourt, businesses have been shut down as shops are shut down for fear violence and looting.

Those who were travelling to Aba and into Port-Harcourt, were stranded.

Security agents, especially the Police, have been having tough time curtailing the rampaging members of IPOB who have erected barricades along the ever busy Oyigbo-Aba-Expressway.

Confirming the violence, the Chairman of Oyigbo local government Council, Prince Gerald Oforgi, said :”This morning a group of boys from the Eastern part of the country went about telling people to observe sit at home. In attempt to enforce that they burnt a compactor stationed at Konkon market. For now, the Area Commander, the Divisional Police Officer in Oyigbo are trying to put them in check.

Asked to confirm the report that those who wanted to access the major Obigbo–Aba Expressway either into and outside Port Harcourt were stranded the Oyigbo Local Government Council Chairman, Oforgi said, “Yes. I can confirm that travellers are being denied. In addition to the situation, the deplorable condition of the road the situation has made it difficult for people to move freely. But the security agencies, especially the people are on top of it. I am sure that if the situation calls for back up. They will call for it.

On the situation of the Obigbo axis at press time, he said “Again, because the information is out there, people are also cautious not to be caught unawares as humans. The Police said they are on top of situation assured that they will contact me if they need for re-enforcement.” Oforgi said.

Oyigbo local government Council area is at the boundary between Rivers and Abia State.

Meanwhile,in Port Harcourt the state capital, businesses are going on normally as banks, schools offices are as busy as usual without disruption in areas visited at the time of filing this report.