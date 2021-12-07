Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the Lead Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, said the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is starving in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ejiofor made this known on Tuesday morning after the routine visit to Nnamdi Kanu on Monday.

The lawyer noted that the DSS failed to provide food for Nnamdi Kanu despite the order of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on December 2, to allow him to enjoy comfort in detention.

Ejiofor added that Kanu was being punished for complaining to the court about the harsh condition under which he is being held in custody.

He said: “Sadly, we observed with dismay, and indeed very worrisome that notwithstanding the far-reaching orders made by the Court on the 2nd of December 2021, the detaining authority being the DSS have in their usual style, flouted and/or ignored the said court orders.

“We were informed by our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that none of the pronouncements made by the Court on the 2nd of December 2021 has been obeyed by the lawless DSS. They have unrepentantly continued to treat the Orders of the Court with the greatest disdain.

“Our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu further informed us that he had not eaten anything since Sunday, apparently being punished because we dared to complain to the court about the harsh condition under which he is being held in custody. But, very, unfortunately, this should be the height of their reckless affront to the orders of the court.

“At the time Her Lordship made these far-reaching orders in open court, I did not mince words in bringing to the attention of the court that the operatives of the DSS will flout these orders, pursuant to which the court specifically directed me to come back to her with these facts if her order is flouted by the detaining authority.

“Interestingly, we will be approaching the court immediately with this terrifying development, which is totally unacceptable, grossly condemnable, and intolerable.

“The facts must be placed in their proper perspectives: Our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not been convicted for committing any crime, he is still presumed innocent of every unfounded and frivolous allegation against him, and as such, the DSS has no power whatsoever to whittle down the enjoyment of any of his rights clearly protected under Chapter 4 of the Constitution.

“The detaining authority (DSS) is an Agency clearly established by instrumentality of the laws and should operate within the confines of the same laws establishing them, and should not be seen as a lawless entity, which unfortunately is what they represent in practice.

“We hereby, demand without further ado, for the immediate compliance with all the orders of the Court clearly made on the 2nd of December 2021 and thereby state further that any attempt to violate these orders must be faced with strict sanctions by the Court, having commenced the process incidental thereto.

“We respectfully wish to assure our Client’s teeming supporters that we cannot leave anything to chance towards ensuring that our Client is sufficiently protected and his rights are upheld. The DSS must and shall certainly operate within the confines of the laws.

“Be assured that we are not resting on oars whatsoever, to ensure that our Client is unconditionally released. This strategy isn’t being discussed here, but it will happen soon.”

However, Prince Kanu Meme, Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, has also claimed that Nigeria’s secret police has denied the IPOB leader his medical report after taking his blood more than 21 times.

The statement by the younger brother partly read, “Just visited the Alpha Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Security Services Abuja. During my interaction with him, he told me that he has been denied food since yesterday.

“As if that wasn’t enough, DSS had also denied him his medical report after taking his blood more than 21 times. They have continuously disobeyed all the court orders.”

Kanu is currently detained in the facility of the DSS on the order of Justice Binta Murtala Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on the treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the federal government of Nigeria.