



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been spotted in Jerusalem in a video circulating online.

The pro-Biafra separatist group leader, clad in white cloth and a cap was seen praying at the wailing wall in the Holy City.

Kanu reportedly went missing in September 2017, when his Umuahia family compound was invaded by men of the Nigeria Army.

The Nigerian government was accused of keeping the separatist group leader in captivity by Kanu’s family members but the government has since dismissed the claims that he was being held in secret by the military. They claimed Kanu was “hiding” somewhere.

Kanu’s wife, Uchehi, in February 2018, said the Nigerian government had to provide her husband or at “least tell us where he is” before the elections.

Kanu was first arrested in October 2015 for demanding the separation of Nigeria from Biafra and was later granted bail in April 2017.