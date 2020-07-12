



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemn the continued appointment of chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the northern part of the country.

In a statement on the investigation of suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said since former former President Olusegun Obasanjo, established the commission, “it now appears that the commission was established for Fulani alone to run as no other tribe has headed its leadership.”

He said this kind of set up is abnormal since Nigeria has people from other tribes who are qualified and capable of heading the EFCC and doing a good job of it.

Kanu said the appointment of only northerners to head such sensitive and important government agencies, such as EFCC and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was not good for a country with otjer tribes.





The IPOB leader said he would expose corrupt people in government who are pillaging the economy but pointing fingers at former President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Dame Patience Jonathan and Igbo, who have done nothing.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will expose more of them for the whole world to see how criminal-minded they are,” he said.

He said the investigation of Magu has confirmed its “position that the so-called war against corruption is a huge joke. That shows the contraption called Nigeria is gone.”

He said people in government are “playing with the rest of the people unequally yoked together in the contraption by Britain.”