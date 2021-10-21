IPOB leader appears in court amid heavy security presence

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been brought to court by officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) for his trial.

Kanu was brought into the courtroom amid heavy security at exactly 8:00 am but journalists were denied access to film or take pictures of the IPOB leader.

Lawyer to the IPOB leader Ifeanyi Ejiofor confirmed that his client is in court to face his trial.

DSS officials had earlier set up a barricade at the entrance of the Federal High Court where the case is to be heard and they prevented reporters and officials from gaining entry, resulting in angry scenes and arguments.

Kanu’s appearance in court comes three days after the Nigerian Government filed seven amended charges bordering on treasonable felony and acts of terrorism against him.

The trial Judge Justice Binta Nyako on Monday adjourned proceedings till Thursday due to Kanu’s absence in court.