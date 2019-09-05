<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi, has slammed the Indigenous People of Biafra for daring to place a travel ban on South-East governors and other top politicians from the zone.

He also said the group often made empty threats, adding that no responsible government would allow a proscribed group to promote lawlessness.

Umahi, who spoke with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, even mocked IPOB, saying that he would inform the members any time he planned to travel out of Nigeria.

“IPOB have no powers to place travel ban on governors or anyone.

“I will even tell IPOB any time I intend to travel,” he stated.

Umahi also dismissed the demand for an apology by IPOB, noting that it was not the governors who proscribed the group but the Federal Government

“We have no apology for IPOB because we did not proscribe them.

“Yes, are the leaders of the people and we had to speak against their activities.”