The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, said there was no going back on the Friday next week planned strike

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the strike is meant to express its anger, in memory of those who disappeared, allegedly killed and tortured by the Nigerian Army through Operation PYTHON DANCE 2, last year in Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

The group said its anger was directed at Igbo politicians and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular, that allegedly conspired with the army to invade the home of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu with the intention of killing him and his parents, lamenting that their whereabouts still unknown, one year after.

Powerful said: “It has never been recorded in the history of post-independence Nigeria that grand mothers up to 70 years of age were locked up in prison overnight.

He added: ‘‘Shamefully, the Igbo race has acquired another dubious distinction of being the very first people to have their women publicly humiliated and stripped of every shred of human dignity. Who knows what will come next.

“At a time when more bodies of innocent victims of Operation Python Dance 2, killed last year by the Nigerian Army are being discovered in mass graves in Abia State; at a time when we are still burying those killed and dumped in mass graves across Biafraland in September 2017, here we are today with Nigeria military once again, poised to invade the South East, to slaughter the weak and innocent in their annual genocidal ritual in the name of yet another Operation Python Dance 3.

“No sane society or a people worth their salt will tolerate such brazen conquest and humiliation. What was once considered a reprehensible abomination in Igboland is now the norm’,’ he lamented.