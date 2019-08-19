<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi, has condemned the attack on the former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by a mob that identified themselves as members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at Nuremberg, Germany.

Amadi said it was an unfortunate incident meted on an Igbo leader who has carried the cross of the Igbo people, defended their integrity and has kept advocating for the Igbo interest in Nigeria.

He said that what has made the attack more despicable was the fact that other regions have always seen Ekweremadu as the face of the Igbo in the ongoing discourse for fair and equitable federalism using the instrumentality of legislation.

“How could IPOB have attacked Senator Ekweremadu who on September 18, 2017 wrote to President Mohammadu Buhari, and asked for dialogue instead of Operation Phyton Dance in the South East?

“As a member of the National Assembly, I am also privy to numerous efforts Senator Ekweremadu has made to redeem the pride of Igboman in Nigeria, through legislations and oversight functions.

“This is Senator Ekweremadu who has never hidden his colour as a true patriot of the Igbo in Nigeria. He galvanized the South East caucus in the National Assembly when establishing an International airport in Igboland became an utmost priority and made members of the National Assembly forgo other budgetary proposals to ensure that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was actualized,” Amadi stated.

He commended Senator Ekweremadu on the line he has toed as a father and political leader by urging all those who are aggrieved and disappointed by the attack, to forgive the IPOB members who may not be in full grasp of the role he has been playing in defence of Igbo course.

He also asked any aggrieved Igbo in Diaspora to come back home and resolve their differences with their brothers instead of fighting in faraway lands.