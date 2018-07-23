The Indigenous People of Biafra has condemned the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Mallami (SAN), over the refusal of the Federal Government to obey multiple court orders to release the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaki; and former National Security Adviser, retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki, from detention.

Malami had last week justified the continued detention of Dasuki in an interview with the Voice of America.

He said that based on the alleged mismanagement of $2.1 billion meant for the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency by Dasuki, over 100,000 persons were killed, hence there is no justification for the release of Dasuki.

But in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Sunday, IPOB said: “The most recent ruling by Hon. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Abuja admitting Dasuki on bail has once again been ignored, so has numerous pronouncements by the courts to set Sheik El-Zakzaki free.

“This flagrant disobedience of the rule of law is not only shameful but also an impeachable offence.”