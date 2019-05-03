<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared May 30 a sit-at-home day in commemoration of not only the fallen heroes of the civil war but also all those killed by insurgents in different parts of the country.

Declaring this in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said: “We shall also remember all victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram violence, and those that died at the hands of Nigerian security agencies over the years that nobody remembers.”

It said for this reason the sit-at-home would be all-embracing and called “on all the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt, especially Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kogi, those affected by herdsmen terrorism in Ondo, Osun, and other states in Yorubaland to join the great family of IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer and sit-at-home to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully at the hands of Fulani terrorist herdsmen and security agencies even during the recently concluded fraudulent 2019 general elections”.

It also said this year’s sit-at-home order would be special because “it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, starvation, disease, terrorism and state sponsored killings going on now in the contraption called Nigeria”.

IPOB emphasised that there would be no human, vehicular, or animal movement on that day, and pleaded with people in the Middle Belt and Yorubaland to join in observing the day.

It said the sit-at-home would be preceded by special midnight prayers in churches, mosques, and other places of worship on May 29.

The statement added that, in accordance with its tradition, all IPOB families in diaspora would hold rallies on the streets of their respective countries with written petitions ready to be submitted to the nearest United Nations offices and embassies of foreign missions in that country.