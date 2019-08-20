<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany has vowed to continue attacking and harassing prominent Igbo leaders to demonstrate their anger over age long betrayal of Ndigbo by some greedy leaders.

Members of the group had, last Saturday, attacked the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

The IPOB spokesman, Mr Emma Powerful, in a statement on Tuesday, said those Igbo leaders earmarked for such attacks and harassment connived with Nigerian government to instigate, finance and defend a full-scale bloody military invasion of Biafraland, during ‘Operation Python Dance’ which led to the torture and untimely death of over 600 Biafrans.

He said, apart from Ekweremadu, other prominent Igbo leaders that have worked against the interest of IPOB, are the Governors of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Anambra state, Willie Obiano and the international president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, amongst others.

He said: “These men sanctioned the desecration of the home of an Igbo traditional ruler by Fulani soldiers and did not care if our leader’s father, HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and the mother, who were home with him during the unprovoked invasion, were killed or not. All these desperate Igbo politicians ever wanted was my death, the death of IPOB, the death of our dream of freedom for all.”

“In view of the Nuremberg encounter, it has become necessary for us to refresh our memories lest it succumbs to confusion and deliberate misinformation because most people, unlike we IPOB, are in the habit of excusing intolerable evil and wickedness but we are not.

“Every perpetrator of evil, every purveyor of iniquity, every merchant of misery and every defender of injustice must and will be held to account. We will not relent until justice is served.