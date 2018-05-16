The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, raised the alarm over alleged plot by prison officials to kill some of its members that have been in detention since 2015.

The group, in a statement that was signed by its lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said its attention was drawn to “desperate strategies” being put in place to eliminate three pro-Biafra agitators hitherto facing trial with their ‘missing’ leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement read: “Our attention was this morning drawn to desperate strategies being put in place by some faceless prison official in Kuje Prison at the command of the state to kill Benjamin Madubugwu, Bright Chimezie and David Nwawuisi.

“A distress call received from Benjamin Madubugwu vide Welfare Department Office of Kuje Prison this morning, called for immediate attention of the international community, United Nations, European Union and responsible international organisations.

“From the account given over the telephone, Benjamin Madubugwu narrated to us how he and other two IPOB members (Bright Chimezie and David Nwawuisi) have been singled out and consequently subjected to various forms of inhuman treatments and degradation.

“Apart from violent raid and teargarssing of their cells, Madubugwu was particularly beaten up, amidst servere injuries and bodily harms inflicted on him vide this unprovoked attack by lawless prison wardens led in aid by Arms Squad department. He has been transferred to a deadly cell which he now shares with deadly members of Boko Haram convicts and other notorious violent criminals.

“Benjamin Madubugwu was in the recent past diagnosed with a life threatening ailment which requires urgent advance medical attention overseas.

“Following the intervention of the court, an order was made allowing him access to his personal doctor.

“Most shockingly, but very interesting to note is that his personal physician in the person of Dr. Ikechukwu Amadi who is administering improvise medical care on him was in a mysterious circumstance killed by unknown persons.

“Dr Amadi has since the 27th of April 2018 been committed to mother earth in his home town at Udi in Enugu State while the real cause of his sudden but mysterious death is yet to be unravelled.

“Mr Benjamin Madubugwu who is currently languishing in Kuje medium security prison since 2015 for offences he never committed has been refused bail severally on grounds and circumstances not sustainable under the extant laws, practice and procedures.

“It is on the strength of this ugly development that we are inviting the international community: Transperancy International, President Trump and his Israeli counterpart to immediately intervene.”