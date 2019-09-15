<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra has alleged that there is another plot to attack the Afaraukwu home of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abia State.

The group accused the government of spearheading the plot.

IPOB claimed that a “killer squad” had been stationed in front of Kanu’s compound.

Kanu’s house in Afaraukwu near Umuahia, the Abia State capital was allegedly attacked by soldiers on September 10, 2017 causing the disappearance of the IPOB leader and his parents.

In a statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday, IPOB called on the international community to prevail on the government not to unleash their plot.

The statement read in part, “Another round of genocide looms at the front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State by a terror group.

“IPOB intelligence unit is gathering information on killer squad stationed in front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu, the ancestral home of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu tonight.

“The assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of our leader’s house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps.

“We are calling on international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware and prevail upon the perpetrators to withdraw their killer squad in front of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound.”