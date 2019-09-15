<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday said it has uncovered another genocide plot in Isiama Afara ukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State, the ancestral home of it’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s house was allegedly attacked by soldiers on September 10, 2017 causing the disappearance of the IPOB leader and his parents.

The group linked the plot to governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu and his collaborators, who it alleged had stationed their “killer squad” in front of its leader’s compound.

In a statement issued by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB called on international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware of the plan.

It asked them to prevail on Ikpeazu and his collaborators to withdraw the squad or be held responsible for any loss of lives within the area.

The statement partly read, “Another round of genocide looms at the front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afara Ukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State by Fulani terror group.

“IPOB intelligence unit is gathering information on killer squad stationed in front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afaraukwu the ancestral home of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu tonight.

“The assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of our leader’s house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps.

“We are calling on international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware and prevail upon Okezie Ikpeazu and his collaborators to withdraw their killer squad in front of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound, If anybody killed in Afaraukwu, Okezie Ikpeazu and co would be held accountable.”